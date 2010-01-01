Together we can make a difference
Total Soccer Academy
A Productive and Peaceful Society is Dependent on the Community effort in the Nurturing of its Youth
A Productive and Peaceful Society is Dependent on the Community effort in the Nurturing of its Youth
Grass Street Team.
Jhabarie Charles Most Goals (34)🥅
Michael Miller MVP
Looking for the perfect way to enjoy your summer? Look no further than Total Soccer Academy. Our tournaments are fun and have many prizes to be won. DON'T MISS OUT THIS SUMMER!!!
The Mission of TOTAL SOCCER ACADEMY is to engender in minors a spirit of respect and friendship amongst each other, to excel in their endeavours in an atmosphere of friendly competition, to inculcate respect for elders, and most importantly, to inculcate a positive attitude toward SELF, through the principles of HONESTY AND INTEGRITY
“Total Soccer Academy will provide affordable, quality, fun, fast paced soccer for all men, women and children in Saint Lucia. We will together build a strong soccer community and leave no player behind.”
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Drop us a line to cheer us on! Got an idea for an event? Well, send that to us too. We will get back to you as soon as possible.
We look forward to seeing you at our up coming Tournaments in July!
Saint Lucia
Mon
10:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Tue
10:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Wed
10:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Thu
10:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Fri
10:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
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